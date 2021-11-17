On ‘Riverdale,’ Archie can’t really be dead, can he?

There’s something strange going on in Riverdale, and it’s not just the fact that everyone seems to think they live in “Rivervale” with a “V.”

The CW drama has taken a horror turn in the first five episodes of Season 6, with the residents living in a world of curses and human sacrifices.

Who is the victim of the human sacrifice? KJ Apa plays Archie Andrews, who is the victim of a weird ceremony performed by Cheryl Blossom (Madeleine Petsch).

Of course, Riverdale has provided us with numerous fake-outs regarding Archie’s death (remember when he was killed by that bear?) Similarly, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) has appeared to die numerous times.

Cheryl physically took his heart out of his chest, therefore it appears to be the end for our favorite red-headed singer-turned-boxer-turned-gangster-turned-*insert strange hobby or side gig here*.

However, with so many bizarre things happening in Riverdale, it’s difficult to tell what’s genuine and what’s not. We’ll explain everything that’s going on in this section.

So, in Riverdale, is Archie truly dead?

Archie is definitely dead for the time being, according to the showrunner, but he is almost surely not for the long term.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, speaking to TV Line, said: “It was critical to ensure that they were ‘in continuity,’ meaning that occurrences in Rivervale would mirror or relate to happenings in Riverdale…

I’m not going to talk about parallel universes or dreams or anything like that, but I will say that this is all happening, and we will act as if it is, even after the first five episodes are finished.”

Later, he added: “In Episode 2, Archie is found dead. And I’ll say this: Rivervale’s body count is only getting started.” So, at least for the next episode, Archie Andrews appears to be dead and gone, but KJ Apa does not appear to be leaving the show anytime soon.

Archie may return from beyond the (river)veil, as Aguirre-Sacasa previously stated that the topic of Episode 2 is “ghost stories,” (which is also the title of the episode).

Then what? It hasn’t, however. This is a condensed version of the information.