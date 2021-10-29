On ‘Rap Freaks,’ Yung Miami Name-Dropped Every Rapper.

Yung Miami’s new solo tune “Rap Freaks,” in which she identifies a slew of rappers with whom she’d like to have trysts, has created quite a stir.

Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, runs through a virtual who’s who of hip hop as she discusses her desires in the wild video for the similarly obscene single, which was published in the early hours of Friday morning.

DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are among the hip hop stars who make the cut. When she mentions Future, Miami tells him that she’s “nothing like” his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey, who is now dating Michael B. Jordan, in the song.

Rap veteran 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and Moneybagg Yo also make the cut, with Miami purring: “Come through with a verse for me. Simply put, leave your b**** at home.” The tune, which is reminiscent of Lil’ Kim’s legendary song “Dreams” and Biggie Smalls’ previous “Just Playing (Dreams)”—featuring each star’s list of R&B singer fantasies—continues with Yo Gotti and Rod Wave.

Even celebrities who aren’t known for being rappers, such as DJ Funkmaster Flex and NFL quarterback Tom Brady, received honorable mentions.

However, several rappers made Miami’s list merely because she had no interest for them, such as Tory Lanez, whom she poetically spurned for a tryst in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, the list’s only woman.

She also admitted that she “can’t even image” herself hooking up with Kodak Black, who had previously snubbed her in one of his own songs.

Miami saved her greatest lines for last, rapping about Sean “Diddy” Combs as she writhed around in the BDSM-themed video.

“I like bad dudes,” Miami said, referring to his company, Bad Boy Records, and boasting of taking “a plane to a private island on a date with Diddy.”

The video has received a lot of attention from fans, with over 700,000 views in the hours after it was uploaded at press time.

Fans discussed the various celebrities listed in the NSFW lyrics, which became a trending topic on Twitter.

A slew of comments were retweeted by Miami. This is a condensed version of the information.