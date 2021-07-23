On Prince George’s Eighth Birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Supporters

Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed their gratitude to supporters who sent Prince George “beautiful sentiments” on his eighth birthday.

The pair published a fresh photo of the third in line to the throne, shot by his mother, of him sitting on the hood of a Land Rover Defender in the English countryside, ahead of his birthday on July 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their gratitude on social media after admirers offered birthday messages for the young prince.

“Thank you for all your beautiful greetings on Prince George’s eighth birthday!” tweeted Prince William and Kate.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today!” wrote the royal family’s official Twitter account.

“A very Happy Birthday to Prince George!” wrote Prince Charles and Camilla on their official Twitter account.

India Willoughby, the first trans-women in the world to host an all-female chat show, was one of the admirers who sent messages.

“A smile to cheer us all up!” she remarked on Twitter. George, have a wonderful birthday!”

George sat on the hood of a Land Rover Defender in a new photo released on his birthday, the same vehicle that carried Prince Philip’s coffin at his funeral in April.

On Prince George’s eighth birthday, thank you for all of your beautiful messages!

July 22, 2021 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal)

Today is Prince George’s eighth birthday, and we wish him all the best! https://t.co/jD54Ey19Uo

July 22, 2021 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily)

The heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s 73-year-old husband comes as she prepares to spend her summer vacation at her Scottish castle, Balmoral, where Prince Philip is famous for hosting the annual BBQ.

“The Duke used Land Rovers throughout his adult life and issued his Royal Warrant to Land Rover over 40 years ago,” a Buckingham Palace official stated at the time of the funeral.

“He paid numerous visits to Jaguar Land Rover’s manufacturing sites throughout the years and joined The Queen when she unveiled Jaguar Land Rover’s new Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton in 2014.”

“We are very privileged to have enjoyed a very long and pleasant association with The Duke of Edinburgh over many years,” Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bolloré stated. This is a condensed version of the information.