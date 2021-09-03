On Netflix, there’s a documentary called “Worth” about the true story of determining the dollar value of 9/11 victims.

The Netflix film Worth stars Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. The new video is based on the extremely difficult but very serious issue of putting a monetary value on those who died in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Kenneth Feinberg, played by Keaton, is the man tasked with discovering that value. Based on his experiences, he produced the biography What is Life Worth? : The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the 9/11 Victims, which details how he came up with his eight-part plan for determining how much each life lost was worth.

Feinberg has previously been asked to establish up compensation funds for a variety of comparable reasons. For the 9/11 victims, the BP oil disaster, the bank bailout, the GM vehicle recall, and other monumentally newsworthy catastrophes, he negotiated settlements, funds, and compensation packages. According to him, the most difficult element “isn’t constructing them” or “figuring out qualifying conditions,” but rather the “passion you’re met with with innocent people,” as he stated in a public discussion sponsored by Hyatt.

Worth, directed by Max Borenstein (Godzilla), focuses on the emotional ramifications Feinberg experienced when President George W. Bush designated him Special Master of the US government’s September 11th Victim Compensation Fund in 2001.

Borenstein says he was inspired to turn the narrative into a film after reading Feinberg’s What is Life Worth? “Ken’s memoirs are incredibly interesting,” he said. In some aspects, it’s a somewhat dry overview of the fund’s administration, though it’s accurate and interesting. Then there’s the bit that’s not at all dry: he intersperses quotes and experiences from real individuals, anonymised but with consent, throughout the book.

Borenstein described the film as “very poignant and distressing.”

Feinberg’s eight-part strategy

Feinberg’s book goes into great depth on each step of his eight-part methodology, which he used to calculate how much each person received from the 9/11 compensation fund. Here’s a quick rundown of his strategy:

Identifying people with a broad range of legal experience.

Support and abide by the law requiring victims to get proportional compensation based on future wage losses.

Gather reports and applications in order to start the direct compensation process.

Ensure that 85 percent of the money does not go to the top 15% of claimant families. This is a condensed version of the information.