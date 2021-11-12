On MSNBC, who will take the position of Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow? Predictions and odds are up to date.

Brian Williams is the most recent MSNBC personality to announce his or her departure from their present show. At the end of his current contract in December, the veteran news anchor will leave MSNBC News and his show The 11th Hour with Brian Williams (which airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET).

Williams’ departure comes after the revelation earlier this year that The Rachel Maddow Show (which airs weeknights at 9 p.m. ET) would be ending early next year, according to CNN.

Who Will Take Their Places in the Wake of Brian Williams and Rachel Maddow?

Ali Velshi, a “Swiss army knife” style, multi-talented MSNBC veteran who has periodically stood in for Williams over the years, is one of the most apparent options to replace Williams, according to TVNewser.

Velshi, who currently hosts MSNBC’s weekend morning shows, also contributes to the network’s election night coverage and covers important events in the field.

According to TVNewswer, Steve Kornacki, who was one of Williams’ top substitute hosts last year, could be a viable candidate for the 11 p.m. spot. His experience covering all aspects of elections could be crucial on a nightly basis leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

Another likely candidate for Williams is Mehdi Hasan, who is the principal substitute anchor for MSNBC’s 8 p.m. weekday slot on the show All In With Chris Hayes.

According to TVNewser, despite being new to NBCUniversal’s news division, Hasan has earned the respect of media figures for his tough questioning technique.

In the case of Maddow’s 9 p.m. position, CNN identified Velshi, along with Ari Melber and Nicolle Wallace, as one of her possible replacements back in August.

Melber is MSNBC’s lead legal correspondent and the host of The Beat with Ari Melber (which airs weekdays at 6 p.m. ET).

Following her departure from ABC’s The View, Wallace has grown in popularity on MSNBC. According to TVNewser, she presently anchors Deadline: White House, which airs from 4 to 6 p.m. ET and is one of MSNBC’s most-watched shows.

She has also been on the network’s Morning Joe show with Joe Scarborough on a regular basis.

Wallace, according to TVNewswer, does not want to host a 9 p.m. show since she prefers to spend her evenings with her kid.

