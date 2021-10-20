On Michelle Young’s first episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ who was eliminated?

On the first episode of The Bachelorette Season 18, Michelle Young set to work narrowing down her potential partners.

When it comes to dating, first impressions are everything, and seven guys were eliminated after the first week of competition after failing to impress the lead.

While almost half a dozen singletons received bad news, one happy chap received the first rose of the season.

In Episode 1 of The Bachelorette, here’s who got booted…

The battle began with 30 guys fighting for Michelle’s affections, but by the end of the show, only 23 men remained. Five additional men will compete throughout the season.

One man was eliminated outside of the rose ceremony, while six others were eliminated after the dates.

Ryan Fox, a 30-year-old environmental consultant from Sanger, California, was the first to go. When hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe spotted in his suitcase that he’d brought study on “how to genuinely acquire more screen time,” his voyage took a turn for the worse. He arrived in an ice cream truck without any ice cream when he met Michelle for the first time. Michelle was later given the opportunity to evaluate Ryan’s findings for herself. He was eliminated from the competition because she was not impressed.

She chose to save Nayte, Jamie, Leroy, Martin, Spencer, Rick, Clayton, Peter, PJ, Mollique, Romeo, Daniel, Brandon J., Will, Chris S., Rodney, Alec, Pardeep, Chris G., Casey, Olu, LT, and Joe later on at the rose ceremony.

Brand manager Brandon Kieffer, NFL player Bryan Witzmann, wellness coach Edward Naranjo, tech CEO Garrett Aida, former army officer Jack Russell, and personal trainer JoMarri Gable are among the men who did not receive a rose.

Who stood out in the first episode of Season 18 of The Bachelorette?

While the other seven men failed to impress Michelle, one man had a fantastic first week and was given the First Impression Rose.

Nayte Olukoya appeared after Michelle’s terrible date with Ryan and “reset the night,” according to Michelle. The two had a lengthy discussion regarding Nayte’s parents’ divorce, and she was impressed by his candor.

Nayte received the First Impression award from Michelle.