On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers,’ John Mulaney revealed five shocking things.

On Late Night with Seth Meyers, John Mulaney laid it all out, putting an end to much of the recent speculation about his personal life.

He’d recently been trending online due to rumors that he and Olivia Munn were dating and expecting a child together. On his pal Seth Meyers’ show, he verified the reports were accurate and shared further details about his drug misuse, intervention, and trips to treatment in the previous year.

Meyers and Mulaney’s complete interview lasted about 20 minutes, so here’s a rundown of the most important confessions made during the section.

Confirmation of Olivia Munn’s relationship and pregnancy

Mulaney revealed the news that many had speculated about on social media while describing all that had happened to him since September.

While still in recovery, he began dating “a great woman named Olivia, Olivia Munn” in the spring, he added. Mulaney gushed about Munn, calling her incredible and thanking her for her support as he works to clean up his act, before adding that “we’re expecting a baby, together.”

Seth Meyers staged a comeback.

Mulaney was persuaded to go to rehab for the second time in as many months by a group of his pals who staged an intervention on his behalf.

Meyers and Mulaney spoke at length about their respective thoughts on the experience. They didn’t say who everyone was involved, but they did say that their Saturday Night Live pal Fred Armisen was one of them.

While Mulaney admitted that he was not grateful for the intervention at the time, he did credit it with saving his life. That night, he returned to treatment.

In 2020, rehab and relapse will be discussed.

While it was widely rumored that Mulaney entered rehab in December of last year, Mulaney told the audience that he entered rehab in September of this year and was released in October, just in time to host the Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live.

He admitted that he relapsed on drugs after the program (although not immediately afterward) before landing a position on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

His divorce from his ex-wife

On Meyer’s show, Mulaney detailed the timeline of his divorce from his wife. He stated that he had relocated. This is a condensed version of the information.