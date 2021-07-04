On July 4th, the highest grossing films were released.

Film studios usually plan the release of their big-budget, family-friendly blockbusters to coincide with the unofficial start of summer, so fireworks aren’t the only thing to look forward to on July 4th.

Independence Day, which helped spark cinema’s commercial appeal with its straightforward storyline and strong advertising effort, owes a great deal to films released around this time.

This website studied Box Office Mojo data documenting worldwide box office sales for films released over the Fourth of July long weekend to compile this list. Figures are up to date as of June 29.

2016 Horror/Action 1h 49m The Purge: Election Year ($118,587,880)

A man who survives the annual night of lawlessness runs for president, seeking to put an end to the bloodlust.

“It isn’t very nuanced, but The Purge: Election Year’s blend of strong jolts and topical themes nevertheless add up to a nastily effective diversion,” says Rotten Tomatoes.

2000 War/Action 2h 55m The Patriot ($215,294,342)

After marrying, an Army veteran puts his violent past behind him, but when his wife dies, he enters his country’s battle.

The Patriot can be interesting to see, but it depends too much on cliché and melodrama, according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus.

Wild Wild West ($222,104,681) is a 1999 Western/Action film that runs for 1 hour and 47 minutes.

President Grant is kidnapped by a steampunk supervillain, and a couple of special agents in the Wild West try to save him.

“Bombastic, frantic, and virtually laugh-free, Wild Wild West is a weird misfire in which greater care was lavished onto the spectacular effects than on the script,” says Rotten Tomatoes.

2017 Action/Thriller 1h 55m Baby Driver ($226,945,087)

After being compelled to work for a crime leader, a teenage music-obsessed getaway driver finds himself involved in a fatal heist.

“Stylish, exhilarating, and propelled by a terrific soundtrack, Baby Driver hits the road and it’s gone—proving fast-paced action movies can be thoughtfully written without sacrificing thrills,” according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus.

$240,685,326 ($240,685,326) 1h 47m Comedy/Romance, 2006

A man discovers a universal remote that allows him to alter entire segments of his life.

“This newest Adam Sandler film blatantly borrows from It’s a Wonderful Life and Back to the Future, and fails,” says Rotten Tomatoes. This is a condensed version of the information.