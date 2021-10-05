On ‘Jeopardy!,’ Matt Amodio sets a new personal record. As the Win Streak Goes On.

It was another day, another triumph for Matt Amodio on Monday night’s Jeopardy!, as he recorded his 34th consecutive win on the show.

While viewers have gotten accustomed to witnessing Amodio celebrate a victory, the most recent episode included another personal record-breaking occasion for the Yale Ph.D. candidate.

With a harvest of $83,000, the Ohio native significantly outstripped his two competitors, setting a new personal high for money collected in a single episode. The other two participants came in second and third place, respectively, earning $4,401 and $200.

Amodio bet $37,000 on the “Final Jeopardy” round after successfully answering “Machiavelli” to the clue: “10 years before a more famous work, he wrote in 1503 that the method to deal with rebels is to appease or exterminate them.”

Amodio's Twitter account posted a short video of him exhaling a sigh of relief after learning he will compete again the next day, with the caption: "83K? @AmodioMatt, we're not deserving."

“A #Jeopardy wager that would hopefully make Machiavelli proud!” wrote Amodio in response to the message.

Despite Amodio’s remarkable victory, past champion James Holzhauer remains in the top ten for the most money won in a single episode of normal play on the show. The best single episode profits for Holzhauer are $131,127, while the lowest of his top ten entries is $89,229.

When Amodio won his 33rd game on Friday, he overtook Holzhauer as the player with the second-longest victory streak in Jeopardy! history, a record he had held since 2019.

Amodio said he felt "lucky" to have equaled Holzhauer's 32-game record in an interview shortly after he was observed doing it on Thursday.

“It’s a surreal experience. “It’s unbelievable,” he wrote in an email. “I watched James tear through the competition every second, and I knew he was better than I could ever be.

“I still believe he is better than me, but I consider myself extremely fortunate to have tied him in the most significant stat of the program (number of games won).”

Holzhauer congratulated Amodio on Twitter after the show aired, writing: "I've been betting sports since 2005 and this is the first time I've