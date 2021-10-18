On ‘Jeopardy!,’ Jonathan Fisher and Matt Amodio discuss a possible rematch.

Jonathan Fisher, the new Jeopardy! sensation, made history last week when he defeated defending champion Matt Amodio in his 39th appearance.

Fisher clocked his fifth win on Friday night’s episode of the show, totaling $117,700, confirming that his surprise victory was no fluke.

His most recent triumph has earned him a spot in the finals “Next year’s Tournament of Champions will likely pit him against the Yale Ph.D. candidate once more.

And in an appearance on Jeopardy! Clue Crew member Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Northwestern University graduate Fisher has indicated that he is looking forward to reuniting with Amodio, but not in a competitive sense.

“I wouldn’t think of it as trying to beat him again,” the Coral Gables, Florida-born actor added. “It was so much fun simply playing with him the first time, and getting to do it again would be incredible… That’d be fantastic.” Fisher went on to say of his status as a five-time winner: “It’s fantastic. I expected to be a Jeopardy! player for one day, and five days later, it’s still very fantastic.” When asked what the nicest part of being on the show has been, Fisher stated that simply getting to play on it has been the best part.

He stated, “It’s something I do every weeknight at home alone because my girlfriend won’t watch the show with me.” “So it’s been nice to simply play the game the way I want to play it and have a good time doing it.” After being the only one of the three contestants to get the answer to the “Final Jeopardy” clue wrong, Amodio ended behind Fisher and fellow candidate Jessica Stephens on October 11.

Amodio came to Twitter after the episode aired to praise his opponents, writing: “Congratulations to today’s two outstanding challengers for making #Jeopardy an entertaining game! Let’s congratulate Jonathan and Jessica for a well-played match!” In a statement, the Connecticut resident added: “This could happen in any game since everyone is so knowledgeable and capable. And it did this time.” He went on to say, “I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I did it.” “I know going into any bar trivia game that I’m going to have a good time. This is a condensed version of the information.