On Instagram, Kanye West’s ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ has a full transcript.

In an extraordinarily candid Instagram video dubbed “Thanksgiving Prayer,” Kanye West admitted to his recent sins.

He admitted he’d “embarrassed” his wife Kim Kardashian during the five-minute voiceover and discussed his failed presidential attempt, his alcoholism, his “self-righteous” religious behavior, and more.

Ye just captioned the video “Thanksgiving Prayer” followed by a dove emoji on his Instagram account late on Thanksgiving.

In the video, a choir dressed in black hoodies sings in a warehouse while his voice is heard over the top.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving. I’m grateful for my family, my blood relatives, my fans, and our detractors. We adore you as well.

On Thanksgiving morning, not the night before or the day of, but the morning of Christmas.

We are grateful for our existing civilization, which includes 8 billion people, as well as our forefathers and children.

On my way home from taking my Mini Me to his first football game, I’m penning this prayer.

Before the game, Saint had the opportunity to play catch with Tom Brady. This is a God’s dream come true.

My Mini Me is a combination of two of my favorite things in the world. My face and that of my wife.

Every day, all I can think about is how to reunite my family and repair the hurt I’ve caused.

I accept responsibility for my conduct. Misactions is a new word to add to your vocabulary.

All of my achievements and disappointments have one thing in common: I.

Let’s begin with A, alcoholic beverages.

To relieve stress and take the edge off, I would drink. Drinking had an impact on my health and the health of those around me because I already had a hair trigger temper, which was exacerbated by the alcohol.

Episodes (B). In 2016, I had a manic episode and was put on a lot of medicine. Since then, I’ve been on and off the medication, making me vulnerable to further episodes, which my wife, family, and fans have had to bear.

Ego. My ego has a propensity to go beyond motivating and entertaining to plain being annoying.