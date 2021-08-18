On Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt compares Regeneron treatment to getting a vaccine.

Ainsley Earhardt of Fox & Friends said on Wednesday that Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment is “essentially” the same as “being vaccinated.”

The remark was made during a segment of Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning when the hosts were discussing Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s positive COVID test. Earhardt, 44, has worked for Fox News since 2007.

The governor’s office stated Abbott was getting Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment and was showing no signs of COVID after the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Abbott “is in our prayers this morning because he disclosed that he tested positive for COVID yesterday,” Earhardt said of the governor’s diagnosis on Wednesday. He was vaccinated but still got COVID, but I think he’ll be fine. He intends to obtain the Regeneron.”

“Regeneron are antibodies, so you’re still getting vaccinated because they’re poking you with an antibody, which is the virus,” she continued.

Regeneron was approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2020, about a month after then-President Donald Trump was treated with it while hospitalized with COVID.

The Regeneron monoclonal antibody drug, according to the FDA, is made up of a combination of two antibodies that are supplied through an IV drip to fight COVID.

According to Bloomberg, the medication reduces the likelihood of hospitalization and mortality in high-risk patients by 70%, while also lowering the probability of a household member becoming infected by 80%.

The FDA, on the other hand, states that the treatments are “not permitted for patients who are hospitalized owing to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19,” and that the emergency authorisation release makes it plain that the medicines are not a replacement for COVID immunization.

Receiving a regeneron treatment after being hospitalized for covid is essentially the same as receiving a covid vaccine. https://t.co/UozrpU68No pic.twitter.com/3Kapd7LZbx https://t.co/UozrpU68No

August 18, 2021 — Bee (@mount bees)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promoted Regeneron, with Salon noting that he has organized four events in the space of a week for the treatment, but none explicitly for vaccines.

The hurricane has wreaked havoc in Florida and Texas. This is a condensed version of the information.