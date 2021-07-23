On ‘Donda,’ Jay-Z urges Kanye West to stop supporting Trump. ‘Stop wearing that red cap,’ says the narrator.

Kanye West’s support for former President Donald Trump has backfired, as his friend Jay-Z criticizes his attitude on West’s latest album, “Donda.”

West made headlines for his outspoken support for Trump during his presidency, before running against him in a failed 2020 election campaign.

And Jay-Z, whose friendship with regular collaborator West had deteriorated in recent years, lambasted the star in the album’s concluding verses while making a surprise appearance.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, raps, “Stop all of that red cap, we heading home.”

West, a Trump devotee, was frequently seen wearing one of the real estate mogul’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps.

However, West raps early in the record that he and Jay-Z are “still brothers,” implying that there are no ill feelings between the musical duo.

In the album’s closing track, titled for West’s late mother, Donda West, Jay-Z raps that “Hova and Yeezus are Moses and Jesus,” reiterating their closeness.

Following a listening party in Las Vegas earlier this week, “Donda” had its official premiere on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which was livestreamed on Apple Music.

Kim Kardashian, West’s estranged wife, arrived at the event with the couple’s four children, according to E! News. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of West inside the stadium on Instagram.

According to the Los Angeles Times, West’s ongoing divorce with Kardashian is addressed on the album, with the musician screaming “I’m losing my family” on one tune.

A slew of musicians, including Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott, featured on “Donda.”

West indicated in an April 2020 interview with GQ that he expected to vote for Trump in that year’s election before announcing his ambition to run for president.

When reporter Will Welch asked West about his support for Trump and his slogan “Make America Great Again,” West argued the country had improved since President Barack Obama left office.

“It’s better now than it was when Obama was president. Purchasing real estate is not something you learn in school. They train you how to become someone’s property,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.