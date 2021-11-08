On ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ who is the new actor portraying Dexter’s son Harrison?

Dexter Morgan last saw his son Harrison when he was a youngster, but things have changed in Dexter: New Blood.

The serial killer’s son reappeared in episode one, “Cold Snap,” after a ten-year absence, and the two reconnected after Harrison broke into Dexter’s home.

Given how long it’s been since Dexter last saw his son, and how much Harrison has aged, the actor portraying him has changed.

Since his debut in the fourth season of the original series, he has been played by a variety of actors.

Everything you need to know about the new actor is right here.

In Dexter: New Blood, who plays Dexter’s son Harrison?

Harrison has been played by a number of actors over the years, with twins Evan George and Luke George portraying the character from Seasons 5 to 7. Kruntchev, Andrew

While Jadon Wells portrayed the character in Season 8, Lucas Adams made a brief appearance as the character when he was 17 years old.

However, in the sequel Dexter: New Blood, Jack Alcott was cast to play the character, and while his age is not given, he is assumed to be around the same age as Adams’ version of the character.

Jack is set to play the character for the entire ten-episode season, and he will use the moniker Randall to match his father’s hidden identity.

What was Harrison’s strategy for re-entering Dexter’s life?

Harrison was last seen with Dexter’s girlfriend Hannah, who had gone on the run and brought the youngster to Buenos Aires with her.

Dexter was supposed to join the duo in Argentina, but he faked his own death and moved to New York state to live alone.

Harrison runs across Dexter Morgan again when he breaks into his house and asks whether he is Dexter Morgan, to which he replies that he is.

With the help of spirit guide Debra, Dexter tries to keep his true identity hidden at first, but later in the episode, he stops Harrison from boarding a bus out of town and discloses the truth.

The couple decides to start a new life together, and their bond will be further explored as the limited series unfolds.

Who is Jack Alcott, and where did he come from?

