On a nighttime walk, a dog acts uneasy, only for a Lion to appear, much to the owner’s surprise.

When one dog owner went on a walk, the last thing he expected to see was a lion emerge from the shadows.

The dog can be seen walking ahead of his owner in footage published to TikTok by a man named Sam Pepper.

Pepper can be heard saying as the animal continues to halt and stare into the dark night: “I’ve been out for a minute looking for my dog, and he’s terrified. Something has him worried.” The man then reassures his cat in the video, which has been viewed more than 11.8 million times “It’s all right. It’s all right, kid.” As the man says, the dog pauses and stares off into the horizon once more “We’ve been followed by something. Come on, it’s all right.” The animal then comes to a halt, and a lion cub emerges from the shadows, causing the pet to flee.

“Ah, it’s a lion!” Pepper can be heard shouting.

“Why you should always follow your dog’s intuition,” reads text overlaid on the film, which can be viewed here.

original sound – Sam Pepper #petsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok The Washington Newsday has reached out to Pepper for comment, despite the fact that the context and location of the interaction are unknown.

Pepper wrote the following caption for the incredible scene: “My dogs’ senses are superior to mine. #tiktok pets #tiktok dogs” Since it was shared on November 16, the incredible event has gotten a lot of attention online, with over 2 million likes and nearly 60,000 shares.

Furthermore, 15,600 individuals have flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the dog’s behavior.

Furthermore, 15,600 individuals have flocked to the comments area to express their opinions on the dog's behavior.

Zen Zen, a TikTok user, wrote: "My father taught me that if a dog howls loudly, it means there are humans and other dogs nearby. Danger exists if your dog simply focuses in one way." "Why is no one inquiring why a British citizen has encountered a lion on a dog walk?" said another individual, Jack. Hayley Arnold21 penned the following: "I'm not sure which is more amusing. The lion trying to figure out what you're so upset about, or the dog chasing you down." "Dogs are the most loyal companion until they meet a lion," Stephen Rowland remarked.