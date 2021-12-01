On a night walk, a child is filmed carrying a family cat and a toy dog.

On Reddit, a night camera video of a young youngster sneaking out of his bed in the middle of the night has gone viral.

Why? Because the toddler is running around holding both his fluffy toy dog and the family cat.

On December 1, user Didyoujustsay_ posted the humorous video to the discussion-based site, with the caption: “In the middle of the night, our son comes to our bed. I had to watch it twice to realize he was carrying both his large plush dog and our cat.” The pajama-clad child can be seen crawling out of his bed with something fluffy stacked high in his hands in the video, which has already received over 45,100 upvotes.

When you look closer, you can see he’s holding a tabby cat with a white dog toy on top of it.

After that, the child exits the room, colliding with a laundry hamper before heading down the corridor.

The video poster went on to say: “Taco is the name of the cat, and he is really laid-back. He generally sleeps with one of our kids, but it appears in this video that he was roused from his slumber and dragged away.” Many others expressed their opinions on the clip, which can be viewed here, in the comments area.

Snickersmum, a Reddit user, wrote: "My two-year-old brings his dummy, water cup, pillow, and, more lately, eczema cream.

"He'd bring our dog with him if he knew where she slept. I admire how tolerant your pet is!"

“He’d bring our dog with him if he knew where she slept. I admire how tolerant your pet is!” “God bless the patience of that cat,” said another user, Fsfjake. Just Dank cracked a joke: “Comfortable plushie. In the event of a natural calamity, this cat will be used to store emergency foodstuffs.

Reddskeleton made the following observation: “Oh, no! I almost knocked the cat’s head off the door…” PixiiVega exclaimed: “Oh my god, that is so adorable. I’m relieved to learn that my youngster isn’t the only one that carries the pet cat about in this manner.

"I'm always worried that she's a savage, but this made me feel better about the possibility that she's just like everyone else.