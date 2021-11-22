On a Caribbean island, an 80-year-old bystander was injured during riots over the COVID vaccine pass.

According to the Associated Press, an 80-year-old lady was shot during demonstrations on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after France announced stricter COVID-19 laws and vaccine requirements.

After France announced mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for health care personnel and the COVID-19 health pass, which is necessary to enter restaurants and other venues, riots, rioting, and looting erupted in Guadeloupe, which has a population of roughly 400,000 people.

The woman was injured by a bullet while on her balcony during the rioting. According to local authorities, at least two others have been injured.

As rescue workers reported being unable to approach neighborhoods surrounded by furious mobs, France’s central government dispatched police special forces to try to restore order. Police arrested 11 persons overnight on Sunday and Monday, according to the prefect of Guadeloupe.

Guadeloupe’s education authority suspended schools for all ages on Monday “in light of the circumstances,” and parents were asked to keep their children at home.

Heather care professionals who were protesting the forced COVID-19 immunization staged up a camp outside the main hospital, with sympathizers bringing food.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Guadeloupe is 33%, compared to 75% in France, which officials attribute to incorrect information regarding vaccines spread online. There is also apprehension about central authorities, which stems from previous health-care crises.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a statement, some patients who require kidney dialysis therapy were unable to visit a hospital due to the rioting and “are now in risk.”

The head of the regional emergency service, Patrick Portecop, tweeted, “We have multiple patients” in the blockaded neighborhood of La Boucan. “We have no power.” The mood in Pointe-a-Pierre is one of stupefaction, sorrow, resignation, and indifference. Pitre varies from one street to the next. Police are removing roadblocks from major thoroughfares that have hampered travel for days. The smell of burning rubbish and electrical equipment fills the air. As a woman rummaged through the smoldering ruins of her home, nails, broken glass, and tree trunks littered the streets.

Demonstrators in Guadeloupe, like those in mainland France, are outraged about deep-seated economic, social, and racial inequalities, and have recently increased their demands to include a general salary raise, better unemployment benefits, and hiring.