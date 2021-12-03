Omicron Update: The Biden Administration Is Planning To Send Millions Of Vaccines Around The World.

The Biden administration stated Friday that it will ship approximately 11 million Covid-19 vaccinations globally, as part of President Joe Biden’s vow to give out over 1 billion doses around the world, as governments continue to confirm occurrences of the worrying Omicron strain.

The shipment of 11 million pills in one day, according to White House coordinator Jeffrey Zients, is “more doses shipped by the US in a single day than all but seven other countries have provided in total since the start of this pandemic.”

“”From the beginning, the president has been unambiguous,” Zients added. “We must eradicate the virus everywhere if we want to defend the American people and our economy.”” Nine million medicines will be supplied to Africa out of the total dosages being shipped. The remainder will be distributed to countries all across the world.

Biden made it clear that his plan to prevent infections in the wake of Omicron “doesn’t include shutdowns or lockdowns,” but rather “widespread immunizations and boosters, and testing a lot more.””

“Let me be clear: No vaccine dose that America delivers to the rest of the world will ever come at the expense of any American,” President Joe Biden stated on Thursday. “America is done its share and will continue to do so. However, because this is a worldwide pandemic, everyone must work together to combat it.”