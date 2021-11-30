Omicron is discovered in a sample from mid-November, five days before the discovery of South Africa.

The Omicron coronavirus variation was detected in samples as early as November 19, five days before the World Health Organization stated South Africa was the first to report the strain, according to the Associated Press.

As scientists strive to find out how deadly Omicron might be, the discovery makes the timeframe and genesis of its emergence even more hazy.

Infections have been reported all over the world, despite the fact that cases of the variation don’t appear to be particularly common. Japan and France became the latest countries to report Omicron instances on Tuesday, following the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and others who have seen the strain cross their borders.

According to the Associated Press, some countries have quickly adopted travel restrictions in order to prevent new outbreaks of the lingering pandemic, particularly for travelers from South Africa. South Africa and the WHO have spoken out against the limitations, while the finding of previous Omicron illnesses in the Netherlands raises questions about how effective such controls would be if the origin of the variation is unknown.

Authorities in Germany said they discovered an Omicron infection in a man who had never traveled overseas and had no contact with anyone who had.

Omicron poses a “very high” worldwide danger, according to the WHO, and early research suggests it may be more contagious. Others, like European Medicines Agency chief Emer Cooke, were more encouraging, insisting that the 27-nation European Union was well prepared for the version. While it is unknown how successful existing Omicron vaccinations are, Cooke believes the doses might be modified in three to four months if necessary.

However, over two years after the virus first gripped the world, the present response matched the chaos of the early days in many respects, including random travel bans and a lack of awareness of who and where was at risk.

Many officials attempted to assuage anxieties by stating that vaccines remain the best defense and that the world must step up efforts to provide immunizations to every corner of the planet.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the current version makes those efforts even more critical, emphasizing, as many others have, that “as long as the virus is replicating somewhere, it might be changing.”

