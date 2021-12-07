Omicron and a ‘Squid Game’ Treat are among the most mispronounced words of the year, according to captioners.

The most mispronounced phrases of 2021 have been issued by the United States Captioning Company, and they range from new COVID-19 strains to Gen-Z online memes.

Captioners who help give captions and subtitles in real-time on television, in courtrooms, and other venues were questioned for the report, which was commissioned by the language-learning platform Babbel.

“While reporting on major athletic events, viral online phenomena, and burgeoning celebrities in the United States, newscasters in the United States have battled with 2021′s new vocabulary and names,” stated Esteban Touma, a Babbel Live instructor.

The melted sugar concoction dalgona from South Korea was one of the thirteen terms that made it to the final list. Participants were challenged to carve out a shape on a piece of dalgona without breaking it in the third episode of Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, where the dessert was featured. “Tal-goh-NAH” is how Dalgona is pronounced. Another word that many people seemed to have trouble pronouncing was omicron. The COVID-19 strain was given a name based on the World Health Organization’s Greek variant naming scheme. The American form is pronounced “AH-muh-kraan,” while the British version is pronounced “OH-mee-kraan.” The list also contained some real-life figures. When discussing pop singer Billie Eilish, the surname Eilish (EYE-lish) was found to be often mispronounced. During the French Open in June, however, the full name of tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH-fuh-nohs TSEE-tsee-pas) proved to be a challenge for broadcasters all around the world.

According to the report, broadcasters were also stumped by Generation Z memes and phrases. The comic editing task yassify (YEAH-sih-fai) and the sardonic and millennial-skewering cheugy (CHOO-gee) were both featured. Dogecoin (DOHJ-coin) and ethereum (ih-THEE-ree-umm) are two cryptocurrencies that required some getting used to.

Companies with complex names were also included on the list. Shein (SHEE-in) and Chipotle (chih-POHT-lay) are two popular fast fashion brands that are frequently mispronounced. Glasgow (GLAHZ-go), the Scottish city where COP26 was held, and Ever Given (EV-er GIV-en), the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, were also on the list.

This report has been circulating for a much longer than most people think. It started in 2015 and has frequently reflected current news themes and trends at the time. According to Touma, the paper demonstrates how foreign terms can be acquired from other languages.

