Omega-3 fatty acids influence corona disease progression: risk of death is reduced

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in vegetable oils and fish. They are important for the body and should be part of a balanced diet. According to new studies, they also prevent severe corona infection.

-Current study from Los Angeles: link between high omega-3 fatty acids and covid 19 mortality risk

-Omega-3 index: Shows the level of the important fatty acids in the body

-Study results only of limited significance – larger samples are necessary

The human body obtains omega-3 fatty acids from seeds, nuts, fish and vegetable oils, among other sources. A team of researchers from the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI) and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles have now found that a high blood omega-3 index is associated with a reduced risk of covid-19 mortality.

The study results were published this January in the journal Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes and Essential Fatty Acids. Vitamin D may also influence the progression of covid-19 disease.

Corona study: Omega-3 acid positively influences blood lipid levels

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for the body, improve the flow properties of the blood, lower blood pressure and inhibit blood clotting, among other things. Blood lipid levels are also positively influenced.