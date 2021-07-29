Olympians Display the “Swag Bags” Tokyo Provides to Athletes, which include new phones.

Viewers are joking that they will train hard for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after seeing what their favorite Olympians got as prizes for participating in the Tokyo Games.

Videos of Team USA players sharing the “swag bags” they receive for participating for the country have gone viral online due to the high value of the gifts, which include designer clothing and modern technology.

Last week, footage of the loot American competitors received for their participation in the Olympics first surfaced when Cody Melphy, a 28-year-old rugby union player, showed what he was given upon landing on TikTok.

The clip, which has been viewed over 11.4 million times and loved by over 1.7 million people, shows Melphy plunging right into his collection.

Melphy writes in text-to-speech overlay at the start of the video, “Welcome to Tokyo 2020 Team USA.” He takes a rapid sweep of his room, which is littered with bags of goods.

As he unboxes a huge sunglasses delivery from Team USA sponsor Oakley, he writes, “Thank you Oakley.” As the official eyewear provider of the United States Olympic Committee [USOC], Oakley designed protective products, according to the Team USA sponsorship webpage.

Melphy then thanks Samsung for providing athletes with a new smartphone and wireless headphones. Samsung has been a worldwide Olympic partner since 1998, according to the company’s website, and competitors competing for their various countries received a new phone, headphones with a protective case, and a water bottle.

Samsung is always testing the potential of Olympic Games marketing by believing that a valuable change occurs when barriers are crossed, just as new records are produced when limitations are pushed, according to the website. “Samsung’s cutting-edge mobile technologies have revolutionized how the Olympic Games community, competitors, and fans around the world connect and share.”

The IT giant “will continue to serve as the official Worldwide Olympic Partner and offer wireless communication and computing equipment support for the Olympic Games” until its contract expires in 2028.

Melphy then moves on to the big luxury gear collection from sponsors Nike and Ralph Lauren, which includes shirts, shoes, and sweatsuits in abundance.

Viewers went to the comments section to marvel at the “swag bags” that each American Olympian received.

“IT IS MY DREAM TO BECOME AN OLYMPIAN. This is a condensed version of the information.