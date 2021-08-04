Olivia Rodrigo’s merchandise is deemed “low quality” by TikTok users in viral videos.

Since the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour in May, fans have been raving about the legendary “drivers license” singer.

Rodrigo has amassed a sizable fan base thanks to her candid and genuine portrayal of adolescent angst—and, as with any pop artist, ardent fans have flocked to Rodrigo’s website to purchase the 18-year-old musician’s official gear.

However, some customers appear to be disappointed with the long-awaited purchases. On TikTok, people are openly discussing what they consider to be “low-quality” and “cheap” products, some of which looked to differ significantly from the photographs on her website.

Delaney McCabe is one of these admirers. She told This website that she purchased a T-shirt from Rodrigo’s online store in May, which was printed with the design I want it to be, like, messy.” The T-shirt was supposed to have a faded dark purple color with a vintage-looking impact.

“I expected the [T-shirt] to be a heavier material based on the webpage,” McCabe told This website. “For both the shirt and the graphic on the shirt, I hoped it would have an antique wash.”

McCabe’s interpretation was spot-on, according to Rodrigo’s website, which defines the T-shirt as “dark purple” with a “vintage wash.” However, the site states that the “product image is a depiction for illustrative reasons” and that the item may have “minimal variance.”

However, McCabe’s experience was far from insignificant.

“I spotted an almost bright purple when I opened the envelope and knew it was off right away,” she explained. “When I looked at it more closely, I noticed that even the lettering were crooked,” she continued, adding that the garment “appeared cheap and rushed.”

Furthermore, McCabe had to wait about two months for her item after placing her order, but she stated that the wait would have been reasonable for the product she expected.

“I have a problem with both the quality and the appearance,” she explained.

She filmed her encounter on TikTok, and since it was posted two days ago, her video has received over 350,000 views.

