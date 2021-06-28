Olivia Rodrigo and the Pom Pom Squad have been accused of ripping off Courtney Love.

Courtney Love and Olivia Rodrigo have been in the news this weekend after the rocker accused the teenage singer of “stealing” her album artwork concept.

It all began on Thursday, when Love shared Rodrigo’s “Sour” artwork on Instagram with the message “Spot the Difference! #twinning” in an attempt to draw attention to the parallels between it and Hole’s 1994 album cover “Live Through This.”

In a comment on Love’s article, Rodrigo acknowledged the similarities: “love u and live through this sooooo much.”

“Oliviaâ€”you’re welcome,” Love said in response to Rodrigo’s request for flowers and a letter. My favorite florist is in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood! For more information, send me a message! I’m excited to receive your letter!”

path d================ “M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.