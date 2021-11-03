Olivia Munn’s Remarks On Having A Baby With John Mulaney.

As actress prepares to welcome her first child, Olivia Munn has addressed some of her anxieties about parenthood.

The actress is presently expecting a child with comedian John Mulaney, which has sparked questions about their relationship status.

Mulaney, 39, announced in September that he and Munn, 41, were expecting a child together on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Mulaney and his six-year-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, were initially reported to be separating in May.

Mulaney’s issues with addiction led to their breakup, and Tendler issued a statement saying: “John’s decision to end our marriage has devastated my heart. As he continues his rehabilitation, I wish him strength and prosperity.” He was said to have started dating Munn in the same month.

Munn finally revealed his pregnancy to Meyers in September, telling her: “I managed to cram a lot into this year… Isn’t it September already? I went to recovery in September, graduated in October, and moved out of my ex-house. wife’s

“Then, in the spring, I flew to Los Angeles and met and began dating Olivia, a great woman. We’re also expecting a child together.” Munn and their kid, he said, saved him from himself during his recuperation.

Olivia Munn on Motherhood: What Has She Said?

Violet, directed by Justine Bateman, who has two children, starring actress Munn.

“Justine and I had a long chat about this the other day, honestly, I’m just happy about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a tiny person into this world,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

On SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Munn and Bateman also tackled the topic.

Munn responded to Bateman’s worries about being a mother and comparisons by saying: “That’s something I hear a lot. ‘I’m not a good enough mother,’ friends say. It’s hard enough to feel that you’re not good enough and can’t forgive yourself for mistakes, but the world doesn’t allow you to forgive yourself.” Pregnancy has also forced her to face her body image concerns, as she said when she sought maternity style guidance from a friend: “It’s just so difficult because I’ll Google street wear maternity and find a lot of results. This is a condensed version of the information.