Olivia Jade’s debut on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has fans fuming at her ‘cash in.’

Olivia Jade Giannulli made her Dancing With the Stars debut this week, but her statement that she is best known for being an influencer and “cashing in” on the college admissions scam drew criticism.

During Monday night’s launch of the long-running dancing competition series, the 21-year-old said, “I’m probably most recognized for being an influencer.”

Many viewers, however, disagree with this remark, with Giannulli arguably best known for her role in the college admissions scandal, in which her mother, Lori Laughlin, was sentenced to prison.

Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom were sentenced to prison for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade was one of the scheme’s most well-known beneficiaries.

In May 2020, Olivia Jade’s parents admitted to paying a $500,000 bribe to the University of Southern California so that Giannulli and her older sister, Bella, could attend.

Olivia Jade’s Twitter followers quickly reminded her that she is famous for being implicated in the controversy, not for her social media presence.

“No, we all know what you’re most known for, and it’s not that,” journalist Rose McBride said on Twitter.

“SEND OLIVIA JADE HOME,” comedian Justin Martindale tweeted. Put an end to rewarding bad behavior. #DWTS.”

Many people are unhappy with her for profiting off the college admissions scandal’s fame.

“Here’s Olivia Jade cashing in on scamming her way into college, robbing a deserving kid of a spot. Is America a wonderful country or what? NBC’s Mike Sington commented, “#DWTS.”

Another tweet states, “olivia jade receiving enormous opportunities despite being engaged with a crime is proof that privileged white people can get away with anything.”

