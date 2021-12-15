Olivia Colman is a British actress. With Netflix’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ and HBO’s ‘The Landscapers,’ she has a busy month ahead.

“It’s a lot more fun to play someone who isn’t predictable.”

Olivia Colman’s incredible streak of performances continues in December with two major roles. The first is the HBO miniseries The Landscapers (Mondays in December), which is based on the true story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a mild-mannered British couple accused of murdering Susan’s parents and concealing their crime for years.” The real-life elements of the script were the cinema memorabilia, the sort of fanciful escapism in her imagination, and the getaway 15 years after the awful crime was perpetrated. It’s a fantastic story.” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is Colman’s second project (Netflix, December 31). “Some directors are simply wonderful and incredible, but it’s especially lovely to be directed by someone who has previously acted.” “Leda’s sort of having an awakening of many things, looking back and forgiving herself about how she was like as a younger mum,” says Colman, who plays a professor who consciously decides to disrupt another family’s vacation by stealing a beloved doll from the little girl whose mother Nina (Dakota Johnson) and family are visibly toying with Leda. The Lost Daughter has a lot of stressful elements, which makes it a terrific suspense movie. Did you have any anxiety? We were all having a drink a few weeks into filming when I said, “Why do I take the doll?” That was extremely stressful for me. It’s just a strange, irrational thing. When she sees it in the bag, I believe she is taken aback. But I understand exactly what you mean when you say you watched the movie. Why are you doing that? I’m not sure she wanted to. I honestly have no idea. You know you’re suffering when you see someone like Nina [played by Dakota Johnson], but I also think she wants to f**k it up a little.

Do you have a fear of dolls?

That doll was terrifying. I tried to clean the pen off, but it just wouldn’t come off. The doll has been well-loved and is beginning to show signs of wear. This is a condensed version of the information.