Oli London, a ‘Transracial’ Influencer, is defended by Rachel Dolezal.

Rachel Dolezal has backed Oli London, a British-born influencer who has revealed that they identify as a “transracial” Korean.

London, who is also non-binary, has received outrage in recent days after stating in a YouTube video that they have “transitioned” races and cultures after undergoing many operations to match their K-Pop idol, BTS’ Jimin.

Despite the fact that London’s statements have sparked heated disputes on social media, Dolezal, who made headlines across the world in 2015 when it was exposed that she was a white woman identifying as Black, has backed them up.

Dolezal, the former president of the NAACP branch in Spokane, Washington, was asked about the controversy surrounding London, who now goes by the moniker Jimin, in an interview with TMZ.

“Obviously, I don’t know Jimin personally, so they can speak for themselves,” she remarked. “However, I believe that the larger problem here is compassion and kindness, and that personal identity is not the most important consideration when it comes to someone’s personal decisions or feelings.”

“I believe we should concentrate our efforts on combating public outrage issues such as police brutality and deinstitutionalizing racism.” Those are the causes I believe we need to unite over in order to fight openly, to be kinder to others, and to fight less on social media against people’s personal decisions.

“Cultural appropriation isn’t the same as being really yourself.” So being genuine to oneself is a very different journey and experience than appropriating someone else’s culture for the purpose of profit or advantage. There’s a difference between the two, and I believe people sometimes mix them together.

“I believe sometimes we get caught up in the fury online and don’t take the time to genuinely listen to someone’s heart.”

“My message is to be yourself and do what nourishes your spirit and makes you feel at home and at peace and that you know who you are,” the former Africana studies instructor told TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere.

“Don’t give anyone the power to tell you who you are. Don’t allow anyone steal your happiness, whether it’s. This is a condensed version of the information.