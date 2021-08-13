Officials warn that with ICU beds at capacity, Texas children will have to ‘wait for another child to die.’

Judge Clay Jenkins of Dallas County, Texas, is telling parents that the health-care situation in Dallas is so bad that if their child is critically injured or sick, they will have to be evacuated to another location.

As the Delta variation spreads, Texas is seeing a tremendous increase in COVID-19 cases, putting a pressure on the state’s health-care system. Hospitals are ill-equipped to handle the surge of patients as a result of rising hospitalizations and a labor shortage, according to Jenkins, who claims there are no Intensive Care Unit beds available for children within a 100-mile radius.

“That means if your child is in a car accident, has a congenital heart condition or something else that necessitates an ICU bed, or, more likely, has COVID and necessitates an ICU bed, we don’t have one. At a press conference on Friday, Jenkins added, “Your child will wait for another child to die.”

He claims that if a child with COVID-19 needs a ventilator, they will not be able to get one in the Dallas region. They’ll have to be airlifted to a neighboring hospital in Temple or Oklahoma City, or “anywhere we can find them a bed,” as the case may be. Jenkins claims that this has been the case for the previous 24 hours.

People may wonder why a child can’t go to a nearby hospital if there isn’t a bed available in Dallas County, according to the Dallas County judge. There are “zero ICU beds left for children” in the 19 counties in the area, ranging as far as 100 kilometers, he claimed.

According to Dr. Sara Andrabi, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, bed availability is at a “all-time low.” COVID-19 instances are “running rampant,” she noted, so it couldn’t come at a worse moment.

“You could be waiting for hours for a bed if you have a heart attack or a stroke. The majority of those beds are occupied by unvaccinated COVID patients, which might have been avoided entirely, according to Andrabi.

As the number of cases in Texas grew, Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order prohibiting businesses and government bodies from imposing mask and vaccine obligations. The choice was made. This is a condensed version of the information.