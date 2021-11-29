Officials in Scotland are concerned that the Omicron Variant has spread throughout the community, with six confirmed cases.

According to the Associated Press, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon voiced alarm about a probable spread of the newly detected COVID-19 Omicron variant among the country’s population after the country’s first six cases were reported.

Sturgeon advocated for additional testing, increased compliance with the country’s existing virus protections, and more remote work alternatives from employers.

According to the BBC, some of the people infected with the variety had not traveled and had instead contracted the virus within Scotland’s society.

“In Scotland, there may already be some communal transmission of this variety,” Sturgeon stated.

The country is employing contact tracing to figure out where the cases came from and who else might have been exposed. If any persons are found, they will be placed in self-quarantine for 10 days, even if they have been vaccinated, and extra testing will be implemented in areas where new instances appear, according to the BBC.

According to Sturgeon, there is no indication of a wide-scale community spread at this time, but the known cases highlight the necessity of halting transmission in its tracks.

“Right now, all I’m asking people to do is increase their level of compliance with all of the safeguards that are still in place,” she added. “These are safeguards, not limitations.” Countries all over the world are taking steps to avoid the spread of the variety, which was originally discovered in South Africa just a few days ago. Scientists are still trying to figure out how dangerous it is. Even as cases of the highly modified variety began to appear around the world, some countries, such as Japan, have opted to bar all foreign visitors in an effort to prevent the highly mutated variant from entering their borders, according to the Associated Press.

New cases in Portugal and Scotland suggest that the variation is already spreading outside of southern Africa.

In today’s globalized world of travel and open borders, it’s nearly impossible to keep the genie in the bottle.

Despite the World Health Organization’s warnings that border closures frequently have limited effect and can wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods, many people attempted to do precisely that.

Some people felt that putting such constraints in place would give them more time to study the new variation. There isn’t much information about it, including whether it exists. This is a condensed version of the information.