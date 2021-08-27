Officials in New Mexico say the state is about a week away from rationing health care because to a COVID outbreak.

New Mexico’s top health authorities warned on Wednesday that the state is on the verge of limiting health care owing to a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Dr. David Scrase, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said the state was soon approaching the point where it would have to pick which people might be treated in hospitals, as hospitals around the country battle to find enough beds for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ll have to pick and select who receives care and who doesn’t,” Scrase explained. “And we don’t want to get to that point,” says the narrator.

In one day, the number of coronavirus patient hospitalizations in New Mexico increased by more than 20%.

Kentucky and Texas have joined a growing list of states where COVID-19 kids are being admitted to hospitals in record numbers, overloading doctors and nurses and harming more youngsters.

Even in areas where hospitalizations have not yet reached previous peaks, intensive care units across the country are filled with patients who are critically ill with the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Jyotir Mehta, medical director of the ICU at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Georgia, the ICU units normally have room for 38 patients, and doctors and nurses may only have two or three people who are critically sick. On Wednesday, the ICU alone had 50 COVID-19 patients, with around half of them requiring ventilator support.

“I don’t believe we have ever seen this much critical sickness in people, so many people sick all at once,” Mehta added.

He admitted that conversing with family members is challenging. “They’re reaching for any optimism they can get, and you’re trying to tell them, ‘Look, it’s bad,’” he explained. “You must inform them that your loved one will not survive.”

Residents in Idaho have being asked to volunteer to help keep medical facilities open.

More COVID-19 patients were reported in hospitals in Texas and Kentucky on Wednesday than at any other day since the outbreak began. Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Oregon are among the states that have already shattered their hospitalization records.

COVID-funded projects are being implemented across the country.

COVID-funded projects are being implemented across the country.

19 deaths per day are at an all-time high, surpassing 1,100 for the first time since mid-March, while new cases per day are averaging over 152,000, rewinding the clock to the end of January.