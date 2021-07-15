Officials in Michigan have rejected a plan to give 500K COVID vaccines to Canadians.

According to the Associated Press, a Michigan plan to distribute extra COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians was denied by Canadian officials.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens proposed painting a white stripe within the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in the Detroit River, where Canadians would stand along the border as healthcare personnel distributed immunizations.

“This isn’t a mission to send a man to the moon. We’re utilizing the infrastructure to achieve a common aim. Dilkens told the Detroit Free Press, “This is a sensible, reasonable alternative to vaccines going to the dump.”

During the epidemic, motor vehicle travel between the countries is forbidden, with the exception of commercial truck traffic and critical workers. Dilkens believes that collaborating with Michigan, which has a vaccine surplus, will shorten the wait time for Canadians who require a second vaccination.

The Canada Border Services Agency, on the other hand, warned Dilkens that the tunnel clinic could cause travel disruptions and have “serious security consequences.”

Separately, the Public Health Agency of Canada warned that if the individual administering the shot crossed the white line into Canada, danger could ensue.

“A vaccination cannot be imported into Canadian space without Health Canada’s specific consent,” said Kathy Thompson, the agency’s senior vice president.

According to Lynn Sutfin, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health, more than 500,000 vaccination doses are due to expire by early August.

Dilkens remarked of his plan, “It’s dead.” “This will not be tolerated by our government.”