Officers in Florida were caught on camera taunting a bloodied man while he drank his Gatorade.

Footage has emerged of an injured and detained prisoner in Florida being openly ridiculed by cops who drank from his Coke while he pleaded to be brought to the hospital.

Khalid Vaughn, 28, is seen with blood flowing down his face saying authorities he did nothing to warrant his detention in a video acquired by Local 10 News.

Vaughn was taken down and handcuffed by police on July 26 while trying to film the arrest of another man, Dalonta Crudup, 24, on his iPhone inside the Royal Palm Hotel on South Beach, according to the news outlet.

After punching a man who was taping them conducting an arrest in the Royal Palm Hotel, three Miami Beach cops are facing criminal charges. After he was handcuffed, one of the officers even drank the man’s Gatorade in front of him. pic.twitter.com/DJU3DlFaAc

1 October 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

Former Federal Prosecutor Ron Filipowski uploaded a videotape of the Local 10 News broadcast with his over 216,000 Twitter followers, bringing attention to the event involving Vaughn. The video has approximately 30,000 views and has been retweeted by 1,200 people as of this writing.

“You guys beat me for no reason,” an obviously frightened Vaughn can be heard telling authorities in the footage. On the film, which was taken from a police body camera, an anonymous officer can be heard saying, “We beat you for a reason.”

Vaughn, who is shackled, continues to claim his innocence throughout the video. “I didn’t fight back. He claims, “I wasn’t arrested.” “I took a step back. Back up, you all said. When someone mentioned 20 feet, I took a step back. So, what went wrong? You all charged at me and battered me.”

An officer can be heard interjecting at this time, telling Vaughn to “stop sobbing.”

“Can you please stop crying?” “Take a look at my face,” he says. Vaughn responded, “You all did that [crap]for no reason.” “You picked your fate,” one officer answers.

Vaughn is overheard dismissing the claim and expressing surprise at the officer’s comments. “I didn’t do it. He says, “I backed up.” “That’s a little strange. What do you mean when you say I selected my fate? I took a step back.”

