‘Offended’ by Body Improvement Consultations, Britney Spears says, ‘Kiss My White A**.’

Britney Spears says she’s “offended” by “body improvement” consultations, asking cosmetic surgery providers to “kiss my white a**.”

On Thursday, the pop artist, 39, posted a photo of herself topless on Instagram, expressing her dislike for being told what should be altered about her body by others.

She was seen confidently standing in a pair of white denim shorts and a selection of jewelry, which included a gold necklace, in the photo.

She stated in the caption of her post: “What is it about body-improvement consultations???? Is it just me, or is anyone else offended by these events… perhaps I’m very sensitive… in any case, I’d rather fall over a cliff than have a doctor tell me what’s wrong with my body image… lesson learnt!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss” The “Toxic” singer was showered with praise for her outspoken declaration, with one admirer complimenting her for “reclaiming her authority,” and another assuring the mother-of-two, “You’re perfect as you are queen.” The actress posted a series of topless photos of herself on Instagram over the summer, and she revealed why she did so in July.

She said, “No guys… I didn’t get a boob job in a week… nor am I pregnant…” “I got boobs in these photos because I ate a lot of food!!! Before I show you any more pictures of my body, I want you to know how I feel about revealing my skin!!!!” The initial response of any woman when she gets hot and wants to shed a layer… no, I’m not talking about in a strip club or during a performance… but on a practical level of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a ridiculous long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!” Any woman who does this after removing a layer’s first reaction is DAMN I FEEL BETTER… so you think you look better!!!” I’ve done that on a billion shows, and to my horror, uhhh we’ll… occasionally I didn’t look so hot… TOO MANY. This is a condensed version of the information.