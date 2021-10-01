Nurses are being surprised with free wedding dresses by a woman who nearly died of COVID.

Many ladies fantasize about wearing a wedding gown since they were young. What tiny girls don’t realize, though, is how costly gowns may be.

So, thanks to a local businesswoman who organized a giveaway after her recovery from COVID, dozens of nurses in Tampa Bay, Florida, were overjoyed to receive free wedding dresses.

Shannon Keil, CEO of the Regent, wanted to express her gratitude to local health care personnel for their tireless efforts during the pandemic.

The brides-to-be were recommended for the program by friends and family, and the dresses, which range in price from $800 to $2,500, were donated by Satin & Lace, a local wedding store.

After being extremely ill with coronavirus, Keil came up with the concept. She was admitted to the hospital, and doctors did not expect her to live.

Now that he’s recovered, Keil had a party this week where 50-60 outfits were given away.

“COVID has taken from us, but it has also given to us,” Keil remarked during the presentation, according to local news site WTSP. It has provided us with relationships.

“I wasn’t sure how this was going to go at first, but as we got started, the momentum just kept building… It was thrilling to witness it, as well as the joy in the room.”

One of the dresses was given to nurse Stacy Hudson, who expressed her gratitude by saying, “I was dreaming about it at night.” I was accompanied by my granny.

“We browsed through the racks, she chose one, I tried it on first, and it was the one. It was a hit with her. It was fantastic. It was a fantastic adventure.”

Alison Farman, the owner of Satin & Lace, explained why she had donated the dresses to Fox13, saying, “So we’re left with dresses at the end of the season and, you know, you can keep them, you can hang onto them forever.”

“However, why not give the garment to someone who has worked tirelessly for the community?”

“These are next-level wedding dresses,” Keil remarked. Some of them are worth between $2,000 and $3,000 each. As a result, they’re not your run-of-the-mill dress. These are stunning outfits, embellished and handcrafted.”

“We all opted to go,” Elizabeth Nickerson, another dress recipient, told Fox. This is a condensed version of the information.