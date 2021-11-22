Now that Adele has fixed Spotify, here are four other issues that the streaming service has to address.

Adele has proudly revealed that she has aided in the improvement of Spotify, but there is more work to be done.

Although Spotify is the most popular music streaming service on the planet, it has been chastised for a variety of reasons throughout the years. On the platform, changes are made on a regular basis, and Adele’s campaign to abolish album shuffles is the latest in a long line of changes.

Adele complimented Spotify for listening to her request to remove the default album shuffle option, writing on Twitter, “In this ever-changing business, this was the only request I had! We don’t make albums without putting a lot of thought and effort into the track listing. Our work tells a story, and those stories should be heard as they were meant.” Though Adele appears to be content for the time being, Spotify is far from perfect, and many other musicians have advocated for adjustments. Here are four suggestions for how Spotify could improve its service for both listeners and musicians.

Artists should be compensated fairly.

The amount of money Spotify pays musicians that stream music on their site has long been a source of concern. Many artists, including Taylor Swift, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, and others, have complained about Spotify’s “unfair” payments for musicians over the last decade.

The situation still exists today, and in March 2021, the Union of Musicians (UMAW) organized a global protest involving 30,000 musicians in 31 locations around the world. They were requesting a more equitable distribution scheme on Spotify to aid smaller musicians, as well as remuneration of one cent each stream. Business Insider reported in March 2020 that Spotify pays its artists as little as $0.0033 per stream, implying that 300 streams would equal $1.

Spotify founder Jim Anderson’s comments from 2019 were revived earlier this year in a Digital Music News piece, when he labelled artists “entitled” for requesting more money. Spotify, he maintained, wasn’t created to pay musicians; rather, it was created to distribute music.

Spotify is one of the poorest platforms for rewarding musicians, according to online streaming calculators, whereas Tidal, Apple Music, and YouTube Music pay artists almost twice as much.

Artists who have gone missing

Spotify has seen a lot of musicians come and go over the years. This is a condensed version of the information.