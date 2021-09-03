North Korea rejects 3 million COVID vaccines, claiming that they should be distributed to other countries.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has declined 3 million Sinovac vaccines. The Associated Press stated that UNICEF offered COVID-19 vaccine shots to the country under the COVAX distribution program. The immunizations, according to North Korea, should be provided to countries that are more badly hit by the illness.

According to the Associated Press, North Korea was also expected to receive 1.9 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative, which has also been delayed. Only 7.3 percent of North Korea’s 26 million people, or 950,000 people, would have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The efficiency of the Sinovac shot has been questioned, and there have been rare incidents of blood clots in persons who received AstraZeneca’s vaccine, according to the AP. Some experts suggest that North Korea may prefer to skip certain vaccines in favor of others. According to UNICEF, the country’s Health Ministry stated that it would continue to engage with COVAX regarding vaccines in the future.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Kim had previously warned North Koreans to expect extended COVID-19 restrictions, implying that the country’s borders will remain blocked despite worsening economic and food situations. North Korea has implemented strict quarantines and border closures to avoid outbreaks since the outbreak began, though its claim that it is virus-free is generally disputed.

North Korea is likely hoping to get more potent COVAX jabs and then strategically distribute them domestically, according to Leif-Eric Easley, an international studies professor at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University.

“Pyongyang appears to be having legal troubles with COVAX, as well as distribution reporting requirements. As a result, it may order vaccines from China to send to border regions and military, while assigning COVAX doses to less vulnerable populations,” Easley explained.

“The Kim dictatorship is undoubtedly looking for the safest and most effective vaccination for the elite, but administering Pfizer would necessitate increased cold chain capabilities in Pyongyang and at the very least secret talks with the US. Given the vaccine’s mobility and one-shot schedule, the Johnson & Johnson solution could be valuable to North Korea as well,” he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres encouraged North Korea to “take all necessary measures, including through international collaboration and assistance, to grant access to COVID-19” in a recent United Nations report on the North’s human rights situation. This is a condensed version of the information.