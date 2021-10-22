Non-Traditional Burial Sites Around the World

Before he was buried beneath the toucan topiaries he had sculpted, the caretaker of Tulcán, Ecuador’s cemetery, stated, “A cemetery so lovely, it beckons one to die.” Burial ceremonies, while nominally for the dead, can also communicate rich stories about a culture’s living. Here are some of the unique burial locations around the world, from epitaph roasts in Romania to cliff-hanging coffins in the Philippines to a graveyard cinema theater in Hollywood.

Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives

The burial site of many notable biblical and modern Jewish personalities, including eminent Hasidic rabbis, Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the father of modern Hebrew, and Boris Schatz, the founder of the Bezalel School of Art, is named from the olive groves that once grew here. Visitors of all faiths go to the site, which offers panoramic views of the Old City, the Temple Mount, and the Judean Desert.

Forever Hollywood

Actors Judy Garland and Iron Eyes Cody, silent cinema star Rudolph Valentino, and figure skater Mabel Fairbanks are among the notable inhabitants, but this is not your usual cemetery. It also serves as a vibrant event venue, hosting concerts and summer movie screenings. Flamingos can also be found roaming the grounds, basking in the sun near the over-the-top reflection pools (because, L.A.).

The Reef of Neptune is a memorial to Neptune.

Off the coast of Florida’s Key Biscayne

To explore this one, you’ll need your scuba diving certification. This 40-foot-under-the-sea underwater necropolis also serves as an artificial reef. Cremated remains are deposited in a gated enclosure guarded by carved lions, then cast in concrete.

Lake Pátzcuaro, Mexico, Janitzio Cemetery

During Day of the Dead, family members travel across the lake in a lighted boat procession to visit loved ones’ graves. They stay the night, placing yellow marigolds on altars, keeping vigils, dancing traditional dances, and sipping mezcal. Throughout the ceremonies, the cemetery bell tolls, calling the spirits to their final resting place.

Tulcán Cemetery is located in Tulcán, Mexico.

Ecuador’s Tulcán

José Mara Azael Franco Guerrero began planting hundreds of cypress trees while serving as the graveyard's keeper. He then pruned them into massive topiaries depicting Incan symbols, legendary birds, and other creatures. He was buried in the shadows of when he died.