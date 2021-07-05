Non-returned library books are being referred to as “theft” by police, dividing the internet.

After posting about “thefts” from a local Little Free Library, Bloomington Police in Minnesota got anger online (LFL). After receiving over 5,000 quote retweets on the article, the police department has since backtracked on their use of the word theft.

On July 2, the Bloomington Police Department tweeted a photo of an officer handing over book donations to a Little Free Library. Little Free Libraries are a growing trend in the United States that intends to serve as a free supply of literature in local communities, with patrons returning the books after reading them on an honor system.

“After a series of robberies from our city’s small libraries, officers and personnel banded together to donate a large number of volumes to the libraries. They may now be used and enjoyed again!” they tweeted.

The tweet quickly went viral, with Twitter users perplexed as to how someone could steal something that was freely available. “A person was stealing all of the books from the libraries. It is typical for them to be sold for a profit, which is not the goal of the libraries,” the police Twitter account added later.

However, other Twitter users were confused and upset by Bloomington Police’s response, believing the conduct was still not a legitimate “theft.”

Following a series of thefts from local libraries, cops and staff banded together to donate a large number of books to the libraries. People can now use and enjoy them once more! pic.twitter.com/bxXFRwri4S

July 2, 2021 — Bloomington Police Department (@BPD MN)

“It’s still not theft,” says the narrator. One Twitter user said, “The LFL works on the honor system, and there’s no actual obligation that the books be returned.”

To the original tweet, publisher Haymarket Books replied, “The books are free.” “Please do not contact the cops if you run a small free library (thank you) and discover it suddenly vacant. We, along with a number of other publishers, would be delighted to assist you in refilling it without jeopardizing lives.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bloomington Police clarified the situation, calling the usage of the term “stealing” “human error.” ” Unfortunately, we used the word theft in our prior post. This is a condensed version of the information.