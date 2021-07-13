Nominations for the Emmy Awards in 2021: How to Watch the Emmy Awards Nominations Announcement

Following a year of virtual awards, many have attempted in-person events in 2021, ranging from The Oscars to The Grammys. The Emmy Awards are no exception, with Cedric the Entertainer hosting the show at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

There must first be some nominees who are willing to accept the prizes.

This event, which will unveil the nominations, will take place virtually and far sooner than fans may imagine.

How to Watch the Emmy Award Nominations for 2021

On July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT, the Emmy 2021 Awards nominations will be announced and streamed live online.

The Emmys website, as well as the awards’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter feeds, will broadcast the announcement live.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, a father-daughter team who won honors for their work independently in 2020, will make the announcement.

“It has been an incredible year in which television brought intergenerational families together in a common appreciation of their favorite programs,” said Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma of the nominations.

“As we recognise and celebrate the extraordinary programming and talent that are elevating and reinventing television, it seems fitting that these two accomplished artists announce this year’s Emmy nominees.”

Which Shows Will Receive Emmy Nominations?

This year, some of the industry’s most celebrated TV programs, like The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Succession, are ineligible for Emmys because neither of them produced a new season last year.

Other shows that did well at the Golden Globes earlier this year include The Crown, which has already won 10 Emmys over the past three seasons; Schitt’s Creek, which is wrapping up its run; and Ted Lasso, an Apple TV+ sitcom starring Jason Sudeikis.

Because the Emmy voting is still open, showrunners have a little more time to promote their series.

The last round of voting will take held from August 19 to 30, followed by the event on September 19.

Despite the fact that it will be held in person, the event will be attended by only a few people, including nominees, coworkers, and friends.

Cedric the Entertainer, a TV and comedy personality, will host the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

