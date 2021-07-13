Nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards are dominated by streaming services.

Television streaming programs dominated the 2021 Emmy Award nominations, following a year that pushed many to turn to on-demand streaming services for entertainment.

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” both received 24 nominations this year, while “WandaVision,” another Disney+ original, received 23 nominations.

HBO, which received 130 nominations because to its new streaming service HBO Max, received the most. With 129 nominations, Netflix came in second, and Disney+ came in third with 71 nominations.

Both the best drama and best comedy categories include a lot of streaming service contenders.

In the best drama category, Netflix got two nominations, one for the fourth season of “The Crown” and the other for the first season of “Bridgerton.” “The Mandalorian,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Boys” each received one nomination from Disney+, HBO, Hulu, and Amazon, respectively.

Two non-streaming dramas were also nominated for best drama: NBC’s “This Is Us” and FX’s “Pose.”

In the comedy category, HBO Max got two nominations for its original programs “The Flight Attendant” and “Hacks,” while Netflix received three nominations for “Emily in Paris,” “Cobra Kai,” and “the Kominsky Method.”

The AppleTV+ series “Ted Lasso” is the frontrunner to win best comedy. Hulu was also nominated for “PEN15,” and ABC’s “black-ish” was the only cable or broadcast network to receive a nomination.

Meanwhile, all of the ladies nominated for best actress in a limited series are stars of shows developed by streaming platforms, which many consider to be the most competitive category at this year’s gala.

Kate Winslet (HBO’s “Mare of Easttown”), Anya Taylor-Joy (Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”), Michaela Coel (HBO’s “I May Destroy You”), Cynthia Erivo (Hulu’s “Genius: Aretha”), and Elizabeth Olsen (Disney+’s “WandaVision”) received nominations.

Despite the fact that streaming services have collected up nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards and have steadily gained greater recognition for their original material over the last nine years, few have won significant categories.

Only one streaming platform has received the best drama award, which was given to Hulu’s “The Handmaid Tale” in 2017, and only two have won the best comedy award. For three years in a row, HBO’s “Veep” won best comedy, followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fleabag.” This is a condensed version of the information.