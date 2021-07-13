Nolan Gould and Gabriel Iglesias find love thanks to ‘The Celebrity Dating Game.’

Last night on ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game, two more famous singles had a chance at love.

Modern Family’s Nolan Gould and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias were featured in the most recent episode. While hosts Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton kept order, they were given three mystery women to choose from.

Bolton once again stole the program by singing classic songs with personalized lyrics for the two celebrities, revealing the mystery participants’ identities.

The Celebrity Dating Game’s Nolan Gould

Gould is most known for his role as Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, which he portrayed for 11 seasons and 250 episodes until last year.

During his round of The Celebrity Dating Game, the 22-year-old had three single women to pick from. Rose Rosenfeld, an Australian social media manager, Medina Ali, and Amber Blu, a digital marketing specialist, were the contestants.

Blu’s narrative about being poor in Cancun before earning money in a strip club initially drew Gould’s attention. When Ali, 24, tried to sing a song about herself for him, he was less than enthused.

Bolton sung a famous song with the lyrics rearranged to give the three candidates hints as to which celebrity they’re speaking with in a weekly section of the show. He revised “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” but none of the women realized it was Gould behind the screen.

Rosenfeld’s new passion of scuba diving and her desire to swim with whale sharks eventually swayed him. Gould chose her for a date, and both contestants seemed ecstatic about the decision.

#TheCelebrityDatingGame @Nolan Gould reveals this #TheCelebrityDatingGame pic.twitter.com/y9mGBxjGcb

July 13, 2021 — The Celebrity Dating Game (@DatingGameABC)

The Celebrity Dating Game: Gabriel Iglesias

Before grilling his three contestants on The Celebrity Dating Game, Iglesias stated he was a stand-up guy ready to settle down, an allusion to his comedy job.

Animal rights activist Crystal Wenrick, hair extension business owner Alexandra Cristin, and administrative assistant Kimmy Burns were among the candidates for Fluffy.

With his beautiful rendition of “Because You Loved Me” with lyrics, Bolton slowed things down. This is a condensed version of the information.