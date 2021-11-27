Nobody shows up for her ‘Friendsgiving’ meal, leaving a woman devastated.

Thanksgiving is a day where we all give thanks for our blessings, but one woman on TikTok had a less-than-joyous day.

We can see a woman sitting in her home, dejected, when none of her pals showed up to her “Friendsgiving” lunch in a video recorded by her boyfriend, identified on the app as Kidalloy.

The man begins filming her basement, which has been adorned for the holidays with food spreads and tables arranged with festive linens, plates, and cups, and has now gone viral with over 14.7 million views.

“My partner was so excited for her first Friendsgiving, but no one showed up,” the text overlaid on the clip reads.

The camera then moves across the room to reveal a woman sitting at the table, looking despondent.

“She decorated the entire basement and cooked so much food,” her lover continues.

“I keep trying to cheer her up but nothing is working,” he says, shaking his head.

“I’m very sad for her #friendsgiving #thanksgiving #friends,” Kidalloy wrote in the caption to the tearjerking video, which you can view below.

@kidalloy #friendsgiving #thanksgiving #friends ♬ DS Productions – Sad Emotional Piano Since it was posted on November 20, the sorrowful video has gotten a lot of attention online, with more than 1.3 million likes and over 22,500 shares.

Many social media users flocked to the comments area to express their reactions to the video and to offer support to the woman.

"Honey, I am so sorry this happened to you," Chris Saphire, a TikToker, commented. Your set-up was fantastic! If I were your neighbor, I would have shown up with you in a heartbeat." "She needs new pals," said another person, Maribel Silva. Sorry for the inconvenience, and I wish you all the best. We might be virtual pals." "My spouse and I would have come!" typed Realbrittanydawson. "Tell her so." "I'll be your friend," Sofia Bella said. This year, I wish I had a Friendsgiving." In a two-day follow-up video, the man revealed that his girlfriend's day had luckily improved, stating, "She had contacted me."