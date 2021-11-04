‘No Way in Hell’: Viewers Are Terrified by a Viral Video Showing Where Pets Are Stored on Flights.

After a TikTok video showing the pet compartment on airlines went viral, pet owners are outraged.

A cargo compartment dedicated for animals in crates was revealed in a video shared by a Vancouver Airport employee known as @djsugue on TikTok. The crates are strapped down in the compartment to keep them from moving during the journey.

“Can you show us where you put dog cages?” was a remark posted on a previous video, prompting this video. The video has over 6.9 million views and 7,600 comments since it was posted on October 3.

“Here we are,” @djsugue stated, pointing his camera at the filled luggage and turning to show a separate compartment for the animals.

As he approached a dog in a box, he observed, “There it is, all strapped down.”

Despite the fact that he stated that the dogs are secured in the cargo area, many viewers were terrified by the footage.

“There’s no way in hell I’d ever put my family member’s dog in this predicament,” one user said.

Another user said, “Please don’t ever do this to your dogs.” “I flew with my dog like this once, and the whole time I could hear screaming.” It was a painful experience for both of us.” Many commenters claimed to be flight attendants or ramp agents, and they stated that they would never fly their dog in the cargo area.

“As a ramp agent, I can tell you that anyone who ships their dog doesn’t give a damn about them,” commented one reader.

Others have remarked how the cargo compartment becomes noisy and cold during flights, which can be stressful for animals. Animals dying from heart failure, abnormal breathing, or attempting to escape their containers have been reported on some commercial airlines.

Some people were quick to point out that airport ramp agents do their best to ensure that everyone’s pets are safe. The animal room is heated and compressed, according to one user, and the lights are kept on during the ride.

Another person added, “Not y’all attempting to cancel this.” “As a ramp agent myself, we like your pets and always go out of our way to accommodate them.” This is a condensed version of the information.