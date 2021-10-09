‘No Time to Die’: What the Post-Credits Period Means for James Bond’s Future

WARNING: The following includes big No Time to Die spoilers.

At the conclusion of No Time to Die, James Bond has died. The island of Safin (Rami Malek) has been blown up, with a missile landing almost directly on Bond.

Despite the fact that Daniel Craig’s term as Bond has come to a close, MGM is unlikely to let a minor plot point like a character’s death get in the way of a multibillion-dollar brand.

As a result, the closing credits offer a reassurance that, despite Daniel Craig’s time as the super-spy may be over, Bond will return.

Is there a scene after the credits in No Time to Die?

There is no Marvel-style stinger scene during or after the credits of the most recent Bond film, which is unsurprising given that none of the previous 24 Bond films have had one.

It does, however, bring back a Bond classic that has been in 22 of the films so far: a title card promising that James Bond will return at the end of the credits.

The card specifically pledges that “James Bond will return,” a promise that has featured at the end of every 007 film since 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever.

However, by the end of No Time to Die, that sentence takes on a new meaning, especially since we’ve just witnessed Bond face an explosive end.

It’s noteworthy because the film explicitly states that James Bond will return. After all, the film might have played it safe by stating that “007 would return”—which could refer to either Bond or Nomi, the woman who assumed his identity after he was declared dead (Lashana Lynch).

Instead, the film chooses to reinforce that the man we just seen die will return — but it never tells us how.

One thing we do know is that when Bond returns, he will be wearing a new mask. Craig’s final film as the role is No Time to Die, thus when he returns, a new, as-yet-unannounced actor will play him.

The fact that the film depicts Bond dying so vividly could indicate that a long-held fan hypothesis about the character is soon to be validated. A frequently mentioned aspect of fan continuity. This is a condensed version of the information.