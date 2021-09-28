No Time to Die is a James Bond film. Time To Lift The Embargo: When Will The First Reviews Be Available?

Daniel Craig’s farewell outing as James Bond is finally being released after more than a year of delays due to the COVID outbreak.

No Time To Die was supposed to be released in April 2020, but due to the global financial crisis, it was pushed back several times throughout 2020 and 2021.

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film will be released in theaters in the United States on October 8, a week after it opens in the United Kingdom on September 30.

With that in mind, this is when the first spy thriller reviews will be published.

When will the review embargo for No Time to Die be lifted?

After leaving the secret service following the events of Spectre, Bond retires to Jamaica in No Time to Die.

When CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) approaches 007 for assistance in tracking down a mystery adversary named Safin, his retirement is cut short (Rami Malek).

On September 28, the film’s international premiere will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with critics having their first glimpse at the film on the same night.

Journalists have been offered the opportunity to see the film in both London and Los Angeles, with screenings taking place at the same time in both cities.

The film’s reviews will be kept under wraps until one minute past midnight on September 29, when critics will be able to tell moviegoers what they thought of Craig’s final role as the spy.

Before that, viewers may watch the red carpet of the film’s world premiere on Facebook, which will be webcast live.

According to Variety, the broadcast will be available from 5.30pm to 7.05pm BST, and stars Craig, Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris are expected to attend.

Who’s seen the film No Time to Die?

While the press has a designated time to watch the film around the world, Billie Eilish has expressed interest in seeing the spy thriller.

The artist, who wrote the film’s theme song, said on Capital Breakfast radio in the UK that he saw an early edit of the film in November 2020 and that it was “very good.”

“It’s excruciating,” Eilish explained. This is a condensed version of the information.