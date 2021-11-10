‘No Pulse, No Breathing,’ claims a man claiming to be an Astroworld Medic.

A man who claims to have worked as a physician at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, has provided his own story of the awful events that occurred.

Following a violent surge within a throng of almost 50,000 people attending the Travis Scott concert on Friday, November 5, eight people were killed and hundreds were injured.

A 9-year-old boy who was present was put into a medically induced coma, while a 22-year-old student who suffered terrible injuries was declared brain dead.

While the incident is under investigation, a man using the name remi.rich has taken to TikTok to offer what he claims is his own first-hand testimony as a physician dealing with “an impossible scenario.”

The unnamed man stated that he was first stationed at Astroworld’s entrance with another medic. He stated they got a call around 30 minutes into Travis Scott’s set stating, “Hey, we need backup by the stage.” He remembers being “in the middle of the crowd” as he walked to the front of the stage when someone grabbed his shoulder and said, “There’s a female passed out over there.” When he approached the afflicted woman, he said they were told “she’s been down for 10 minutes” and they were “not sure what’s going on.” When he checked on the woman, he noticed she had “no pulse, no respiration.” “She’s been sitting there for ten minutes with no pulse, no breathing, and no oxygen to her brain,” he explained. “I can’t just put her over my back and guide her out of the mob because it’s a five-minute hike into this awful crowd,” says the narrator. The man claimed he promised the medic he would stay with her while he went to get a crash cart bag, which is a bag of emergency medical equipment used in the treatment of cardiopulmonary arrest in the event of a cardiac arrest.

The medic stated he found “another medic performing CPR” on someone with “no pulse, no breathing” half way back to where the afflicted woman lay.

The medic stated he found "another medic performing CPR" on someone with "no pulse, no breathing" half way back to where the afflicted woman lay.