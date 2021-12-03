‘No Pain, No Medicine, No Doctor,’ says a Texas woman who gives birth in a parking lot.

After being discharged from the hospital the same day, a Texas woman gave birth in a parking lot outside her apartment.

Jasmyne Hughes, a Lubbock resident, awoke on November 27 with contractions and chose to go to the nearest hospital. The hospital officials, however, informed her that the baby was not yet due and permitted her to leave.

Hughes returned to her apartment with her mother an hour later, and the baby began to appear.

Hughes told KCBD, “At that time, I didn’t even know.” “But something urged me to check, so I did, and I said, ‘Oh no, her head’s right here.'” ‘Mom, her head is coming, we need to go to the hospital,’ I said when I called again. Hughes dashed out into the parking lot to find her mother’s car, but the woman’s water broke before they could leave.

Sabrina Hughes, her mother, told KCBD, “I said, ‘Has your water broken?'” Her water broke as soon as I said that. ‘Momma, she’s coming,’ she said. In the automobile, we take a seat. I take a closer look, and sure enough, there’s a head. ‘Oh my god, we’re about to have a kid, right here, right now,’ I’m thinking. Ja’Kyiah Washington was eventually born in the front seat of the car, reportedly without incident.

“There was no pain, no medicine, no doctor,” Jasmyne Hughes explained. “It was just myself, her, and her grandmother.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue came on the scene shortly after the baby was delivered and severed the umbilical chord.

Hughes expressed his gratitude by saying, “I was delighted that they were there to support me.” “They weren’t worried, which I suppose they shouldn’t be because it’s their job, but they had things under control.” Hughes, her mother, and the newborn kid were then taken to the hospital by emergency personnel.

“You’re great, and I’m very proud of you,” Sabrina Hughes told her daughter when they arrived at the hospital. You performed a fantastic job.” Jasmyne Hughes stated she was “completely unconcerned” and wouldn’t mind repeating the experience.

Her mother, on the other hand, has a different perspective on the situation.

“It was a fantastic opportunity.” It’s something I’d like not have to go through again. But, if I do, it’ll be in a way. This is a condensed version of the information.