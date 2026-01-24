Nipah Virus Outbreak in West Bengal Triggers Widespread Health Response

India is on high alert following the emergence of a Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, with five confirmed infections and nearly 100 individuals quarantined as of January 23, 2026. The virus, typically carried by fruit bats, has triggered a rapid health response in the Kolkata region, echoing past outbreaks that have raised global concerns about the deadly pathogen.

Clusters of Infections Among Medical Staff

The first cases were detected in Barasat, a town about 25 kilometers from Kolkata, when two nurses from a private hospital developed severe fever and respiratory issues after treating a patient who later died. Although the deceased patient’s Nipah infection was not confirmed before death, authorities are treating them as the likely source of the outbreak. Both nurses were transferred to an Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU), with the male nurse reportedly improving while the female nurse remains in critical condition.

Within days, three additional healthcare workers—a doctor, another nurse, and a health worker—also tested positive for Nipah. All five were linked to the same private hospital, and they were relocated to a specialized infectious diseases hospital in Kolkata for treatment. Health authorities have quarantined nearly 100 people who had close contact with the infected medical staff.

Intensified Surveillance and Preventive Measures

As health officials ramp up efforts to contain the spread, nearly 180 people have been tested for the virus, with 20 high-risk contacts quarantined. Despite their negative test results, these individuals will be retested after a 21-day incubation period, given the virus’s variable incubation timeline, which can range from four to 45 days. Authorities are also focusing on increasing surveillance in other Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, where hospitals are on the lookout for any cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) linked to travel or contact with West Bengal.

The outbreak of Nipah virus (NiV) has renewed concerns among public health officials due to its high fatality rate and the absence of a vaccine. The virus, transmitted from bats to humans through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated food, has previously caused deadly outbreaks in India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Despite its rarity, the virus has a fatality rate between 40% and 75%, depending on the outbreak’s nature and the quality of clinical care.

Symptoms of infection can mimic those of other viral diseases at first, with fever, headache, and respiratory distress, progressing rapidly to severe encephalitis. Neurological issues such as confusion, altered consciousness, and seizures may follow. Long-term neurological damage can also occur, and in rare instances, encephalitis may reappear even months after recovery. There is no specific treatment for the virus, and care is primarily supportive.

The government has urged people in affected regions to avoid contact with sick animals, particularly bats and pigs, and to wash or peel fruits thoroughly to reduce the risk of transmission. Preventive measures also include avoiding close contact with individuals showing symptoms of the virus, while frequent handwashing remains crucial to preventing human-to-human spread.

Despite the ongoing health scare, the general public’s risk remains considered low outside the affected areas. Authorities continue to emphasize early detection, isolation, and strict hygiene protocols to halt any further spread of the virus. With India having experienced several Nipah outbreaks since 2001, health officials are hoping that swift action and heightened awareness will contain this latest threat before it escalates further.

The Nipah virus, which gained worldwide attention during the 1998-1999 outbreak in Malaysia and Singapore, has since been a constant concern for public health experts. Although outbreaks are rare, their deadly potential and rapid spread mean that each incident is treated with urgency. The current outbreak in West Bengal serves as a stark reminder of the virus’s danger and the ongoing need for vigilance in managing zoonotic diseases.