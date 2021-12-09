Ninel Conde is suing a journalist for allegedly linking her to a Mexican drug lord.

Ninel Conde has declared that she will sue writer Anabel Hernández, who has allegedly linked her to a Mexican drug lord in an upcoming book.

According to Hernández’s book Emma y las otras seoras del narco (Emma and Other Narco Women), Mexican singer and actress Conde obtained a number of her luxury items through claimed connections to local organized crime.

The singer, a native of Toluca, Mexico State, has strongly denied the charges, maintaining that she has amassed all of her fortune through a more than two-decade career in the entertainment sector.

According to TVNotas, she appeared on the television show De primera mano (First Hand), where she said: “There is no other option; [drug traffickers]do not give us anything; we must earn it by our own effort.

“But it’s completely wrong; there’s no way to begin with this novel, no way to begin to deny so much, one by one; there’s no sense.”

She also stated that she intends to pursue legal action to clear her name, saying: “My lawyers have instructed me not to say anything about this except to say that I am in the hands of my legal team in both Mexico and the United States.

“So it is already a legal area, and it will be addressed where it needs to be defined because it is a very delicate matter, and I will continue to work as usual while my lawyers do the rest.”

Actresses Isabela Camil and Galilea Montijo, among others, have faced similar allegations in the book, with the latter denying the allegations in an emotional video.

In late November, she was quoted as declaring, “I do not have and have never had any improper contact, much less business with the Puga Gómez family.”

"Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, "This is the last time I'll mention it. I hope you and my colleagues in the press understand and respect what I'm saying."